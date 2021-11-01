Quebec reports just under 500 COVID-19 infections as restrictions ease in bars, restaurants

Quebec reported 497 new infections of COVID-19 on Monday and two more deaths linked to the virus.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations are up by eight over the last 24 hours, with 19 new patients admitted and 11 discharged for a total of 244. Of those, 67 were in intensive care — an increase of five over the previous day.

Capacity restrictions are being loosened Monday in bars and restaurants across the province. Both establishments will be allowed to operate at full capacity and bars will be allowed to go back to pre-pandemic hours and close at 3 a.m.

Singing and dancing, however, are still banned — something many nightclub operators hope will soon change.

People who are unvaccinated continue to face a greater risk not only of becoming infected but of being hospitalized too.

In the latest data released by health officials, non-vaccinated Quebecers are 5.7 more times likely of getting the virus and 19.7 times more likely of being hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated.

Of the new infections reported on Monday, 311 were among people who were not vaccinated or less than a week removed from a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Quebec’s immunization program continues, with 3,241 shots administered in the last 24 hours. So far, more than 13.2 million doses have been given within the province. Authorities say more than 13.4 million doses have been received by Quebecers if shots received out of province are included.

So far, 87 per cent of eligible Quebecers are considered adequately vaccinated.

To date, Quebec has recorded 426,457 infections and 410,546 recoveries. The death toll attributable to the virus stands at 11,496.

