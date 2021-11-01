Menu

Traffic

UPDATE: Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia reopens following end of blockade

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 10:05 am
OPP say a blockade on the Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia is in the process of being cleared as of the morning of Nov. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP say a blockade on the Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia is in the process of being cleared as of the morning of Nov. 1, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the latest blockade on Highway 6 has been cleared and the roadway is now open after a solidarity demonstration shut it down for several days late last week.

Traffic resumed on the bypass between Argyle Street and Greens Road just before 11 a.m. on Monday morning after the ministry of transportation gave the thumbs up after an inspection.

The protest was tied to a dispute involving the Coastal GasLink pipeline protest in B.C.

Members of the 1492 Land Back Lane campaign said in a social media post on Thursday that the thoroughfare, allegedly “Haudenosaunee Territory in the Haldimand Tract,” was blocked in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

Read more: Portion of Highway 6 in Caledonia closed amid solidarity demonstration tied to B.C. pipeline

The blockade was in response to a post on Twitter revealing the arrest of a First Nation chief in northern B.C.

Protests last year against the pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory set off rail blockades across the country and protesters in the latest dispute issued a news release accusing police of using excessive force during arrests.

The 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline was approved by both the province and all 20 elected First Nations councils along its path to transport natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a processing and export facility on the coast in Kitimat.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs claimed the project had no authority without consent through their traditional system of governance, inspiring supporters across the country to act in solidarity.

—with files from The Canadian Press

 

Click to play video: 'Professor calls for Indigenous content to be included in Canadian curriculum' Professor calls for Indigenous content to be included in Canadian curriculum
