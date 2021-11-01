Menu

Tech

Bell says some users hit with smartphone glitch that turned their clocks back

By Ahmar Khan Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 9:34 am
Click to play video: 'Why Canadians should brace for bigger cellphone bills' Why Canadians should brace for bigger cellphone bills
WATCH: Why Canadians should brace for bigger cellphone bills – Sep 25, 2021

Canadians with a Bell phone woke up to a surprise and likely a little late thanks to a clock error from the company, according to the telecom giant.

According to reports, some users had their clocks automatically roll back an hour to reflect Daylight Savings which takes place on Nov. 7.

The company sent out a tweet acknowledging the error.

“Some clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phone this morning. Our teams are investigating the situation in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” they wrote in a tweet.

Bell said the issue is now resolved and users who are not getting the correct time will either need to restart their phone, go on airplane mode or go in their settings and adjust their time zone accordingly.

Some users had a moment of brevity with the incidental time change.

 

 

Global News has reached out to Bell Canada for comment on the error and how it occurred. Some users have mentioned they experienced similar errors on their Telus phones, too. Global News has reached out to Telus for comment.

 

