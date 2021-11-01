What’s the most you’d spend for a concert ticket?

When it was announced that Adele was going to appear for two nights at the BST Festival in London’s Hyde Park next summer, people freaked. Within a minute after going on sale, every ticket was gone, from the £90 general admission ticket (that’s about CAD$150) to special VIP packages (£579 or CAD$980).Now, though, resale prices have gone through the roof. Those GA tickets are now being traded for over CAD$1,250 while the VIP passed have sold for as much as CAD$12,500.I get it. Adele is one of those ultra-rare stars that can sell concert tickets, CDs, and digital files. Her return is a big, big deal. But those prices are insane. Or are they?What’s the most you’d spend for that super-special, gotta-be-there-at-all-costs concert?
Tickets for Adele's shows in the UK next summer are reselling for beyond $12,500. What's the most you'd spend for a special gotta-be-there concert ticket? (Pls retweet)— Alan Cross (@alancross) November 1, 2021
