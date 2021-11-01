Menu

Entertainment

What’s the most you’d spend for a concert ticket?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted November 1, 2021 8:34 am
Adele View image in full screen
Adele. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
When it was announced that Adele was going to appear for two nights at the BST Festival in London’s Hyde Park next summer, people freaked. Within a minute after going on sale, every ticket was gone, from the £90 general admission ticket (that’s about CAD$150) to special VIP packages (£579 or CAD$980).Now, though, resale prices have gone through the roof. Those GA tickets are now being traded for over CAD$1,250 while the VIP passed have sold for as much as CAD$12,500.I get it. Adele is one of those ultra-rare stars that can sell concert tickets, CDs, and digital files. Her return is a big, big deal. But those prices are insane. Or are they?What’s the most you’d spend for that super-special, gotta-be-there-at-all-costs concert? 
