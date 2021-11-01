N.S. police continue to seek answers in unsolved homicide of Donnie Lohnes

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP are continuing to search for answers in the homicide of Donnie Lohnes, who was killed one year ago.

Lohnes was attacked on Oct. 25, 2020, near a home in Pine Grove, N.S. He sustained serious injuries and died on Nov. 1. His death was determined to be a homicide.

On Monday, police said investigators continue to believe there was another altercation that happened on the same day that may be related to the homicide.

Read more: RCMP calling for witnesses in unsolved murder of Donnie Lohnes

They said the altercation took place in the Dufferin Street area of Bridgewater on Oct. 25, 2020, between 6 and 7 p.m.

According to a news release from last year, police have interviewed multiple witnesses, but more information is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit at 902-365-3120.