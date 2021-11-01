Menu

Canada

Strike by public employees in New Brunswick expands to more areas of the province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 7:42 am
Click to play video: 'N.B. government locks out more than 3,000 striking education employees' N.B. government locks out more than 3,000 striking education employees
The New Brunswick government has locked-out all non-designated employees in two striking union locals in an effort to provide stability to students and families. The affected CUPE employees include custodians, bus drivers and educational assistants. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.

The strike by 22,000 unionized public servants in New Brunswick is affecting more services and people across the province.

All schools move to online learning today after the government made the decision Sunday to lock out union members in two locals that impact schools.

Read more: New Brunswick government locks out CUPE union members from schools

Those workers include custodians, bus drivers, school library assistants and administrative support workers, as well as some educational assistants.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said the move was made to provide stability for students and families, but the union says the government is being heavy-handed.

Read more: Premier Higgs examines options after CUPE strike impacts New Brunswick health care

Premier Blaine Higgs says the strike action has expanded to impact hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Campbellton which are in the vulnerable COVID-19 circuit breaker regions of the province.

The premier has said that a back-to-work order is possible, but as of late Sunday he was continuing to assess the situation.

