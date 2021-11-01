Strike by public employees in New Brunswick expands to more areas of the province

Send this page to someone via email

The strike by 22,000 unionized public servants in New Brunswick is affecting more services and people across the province.

All schools move to online learning today after the government made the decision Sunday to lock out union members in two locals that impact schools.

Those workers include custodians, bus drivers, school library assistants and administrative support workers, as well as some educational assistants.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said the move was made to provide stability for students and families, but the union says the government is being heavy-handed.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the strike action has expanded to impact hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Campbellton which are in the vulnerable COVID-19 circuit breaker regions of the province.

The premier has said that a back-to-work order is possible, but as of late Sunday he was continuing to assess the situation.