Consumer

Quebec bars and restaurants can operate at full capacity starting Monday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2021 8:39 am
Waitress Kirsten Craig wears a mask to protect her from the COVID-19 virus while serving customers at the Blu Martini restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.

Quebec is lifting capacity restrictions in bars and restaurants starting Monday, more than a year after imposing the limits to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced last month that bars and restaurants across the province could operate at full capacity and resume normal operating hours starting Nov. 1.

READMORE: Montreal wants to help restaurants compete with food delivery giants during COVID-19

Bars and restaurants gradually reopened in Quebec over the summer after being shuttered to in-person dining, but some restrictions remained.

Establishments that serve alcohol will now be allowed to stay open until 3 a.m. and the required distance between tables will drop to one metre from two.

READ MORE: Plateau-Mont-Royal to allow emergency terraces to continue after restauranteurs express outrage

But there are still some rules in place — each table is limited to 10 people from no more than three different households.

The ban on dancing and singing remains in effect until further notice, and Quebecers are still required to present their vaccine passport before entering and wear masks when moving around indoors.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
