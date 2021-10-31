Menu

Sports

Okanagan Sun win game but fail to secure 1st place for playoffs

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 7:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Sun win final regular season game' Okanagan Sun win final regular season game
The potent Okanagan Sun rushing game was bottled up for most of the game by the Langley defense and it was the Sun passing attack that was the deciding factor in the second half.

It was a showdown of B.C.’s top junior football teams as the Okanagan Sun squared off against the Langley Rams on Saturday.

A grudge match between two heavyweights as both defences dominated for the majority of the game.

The potent Okanagan Sun rushing game was bottled up for most of the match by the Langley defence and it was the Sun’s passing attack that was the deciding factor in the second half.

Sun quarterback Dominic Britton was able to throw the go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to give them the win — 13 to 6.

Fans packed the stands once again, enjoying every minute of live football that is now finally back in Kelowna.

“It’s amazing. So nice, beautiful weather. Great game so far, we are on the score board. It’s a great time for us to be out here today,” said Ruth Huber, an Okanagan Sun fan.

“Very exciting to be here. We hope the Sun win and make the playoffs. We couldn’t ask for a better (atmosphere) for the game,” she said.

Of course, an Okanagan Sun game is not complete without some activities for the kids, especially during Halloween weekend.

The West Kelowna Warriors were in attendance to help out with a costume contest and a mad candy scramble.

“It’s great. Seeing some other (athletes) our age, watching them play this weekend,” said West Kelowna Warriors captain Elan Bar-Lev-Wise.

“Hopefully they can come watch us next weekend. It’s great for the community.“

Unfortunately, even though the Sun won the game, they will finish the season in second place as both the Sun and Rams have a 7-1 record, but the Langley defence allowed fewer points over the regular season.

The Sun will host one playoff game next weekend against the Vancouver Island Raiders. Game time has not been announced yet.

