High School football players in Kingston thrilled to be back playing the game they love

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston and Area Secondary School Athletic Association(KASSAA) is pleased to announce that a return to training for fall sports has been approved by the KFLA Health Unit and the local School Boards.

Coaches and student athletes have started practising once again with safety protocols in place.

Cross Country, Football, Golf, Boys Volleyball, Field Hockey, and Girls Basketball are sports played by KASSAA in the fall.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back on the field,” said Gavin Golosky.

The 18-year-old linebacker for the La Salle Black Knights senior football squad says it’s been a long two year wait.

“We’ve been able to practise a little bit on our own, but we have’nt got together as a team for two years,” continued Golosky.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Practice for all student fall sports gets green light by the TVDSB

“Football is an outlet for many of us. It’s a way to clear your head after a long day in class. It’s just fun being with your friends and its so important because I believe football brings the school and community together.”

First year senior player Kieran Cardinal could not agree more.

“Football’s a great game and builds life long relationships,” said Cardinal.

The 17-year-old Black Knights wide receiver looks forward to his first foray of senior football.

“I can speak for everyone when I say were happy to be back,” continued Cardinal.

“We have a lot of catching up to do. Over the next few weeks the coaches will be stressing the fundamentals of the game. We just have to get back in the groove because it’s been a long two years. Mental toughness will be a huge part of our preparation as well.

Convenor Frank Halligan says schedules are being drawn up and should be released within the next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight senior teams compete at the KASSAA senior football level. They will compete for a district championship for this year only. For health and safety reasons due to Covid-19 there will be no regional or provincial play-downs.