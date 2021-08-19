Flag football: Getting kids excited to play the game in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

It has only been in operation for five years but a flag football league in Kingston is growing in popularity.

The Under the Lights youth football association started in 2014 with only 40 players.

This summer, almost 200 children registered to play in the non-contact league, which was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth over the years because people are starting to realize what we have to offer,” said Robin Hilton, the league’s founder.

Hilton’s passion for football led him to believe there was room in the Kingston region for a non-contact competitive sport.

“Not everybody wants or can play contact football,” added Hilton, so this was a perfect alternative.

Under the Lights is a co-ed association with boys and girls from four to 15 years of age.

“The kids and parents love it,” Hilton said.

“The games are fast, exciting and high-scoring and the parents say they feel safer when it comes to injuries and concussions.”

Hilton believes flag football is the future when it comes to children because it’s safer and affordable. The only expense is renting the field, pylons and game officials.

“Tackle football is not going away but I believe this is a great way to get the kids excited about playing the game of football,” Hilton said.

The league plans to hold a championship day on Sep.4 at Caraco Field to put the finishing touches on a successful season.