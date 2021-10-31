Quebec City honours victims on first anniversary of deadly sword attack

Quebec City is commemorating the victims and survivors of a fatal sword attack that left two dead and injured several others one year ago today.
Hairdresser Suzanne Clermont, 61, and 56-year-old museum employee François Duchesne died in the Halloween-night attack that also left five others injured after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword allegedly went on a rampage in Quebec City.
A ceremony is set to take place today at three different locations where the attacks took place in the provincial capital’s historic district.
Quebec’s outgoing mayor Régis Labeaume issued a statement inviting the city’s residents to come together and honor the victims after a year of shock, pain and sadness.
Premier François Legault also issued a tweet today saying Quebec went through a tragedy on that day and sending love and thoughts to all of those affected.
Carl Girouard of Ste-Thérèse, Que., was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after the attack and is currently awaiting trial.
