Canada

Quebec City honours victims on first anniversary of deadly sword attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2021 2:33 pm
Quebec City mayor Régis Labeaume brings flowers at a vigil to honour Suzanne Clermont who was stabbed to death on Halloween night by a man with a sword, Monday, November 2, 2020 in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec City mayor Régis Labeaume brings flowers at a vigil to honour Suzanne Clermont who was stabbed to death on Halloween night by a man with a sword, Monday, November 2, 2020 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec City is commemorating the victims and survivors of a fatal sword attack that left two dead and injured several others one year ago today.

Hairdresser Suzanne Clermont, 61, and 56-year-old museum employee François Duchesne died in the Halloween-night attack that also left five others injured after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword allegedly went on a rampage in Quebec City.

A ceremony is set to take place today at three different locations where the attacks took place in the provincial capital’s historic district.

Quebec City sword attack victim records video from hospital in which he forgives suspect

Quebec’s outgoing mayor Régis Labeaume issued a statement inviting the city’s residents to come together and honor the victims after a year of shock, pain and sadness.

Premier François Legault also issued a tweet today saying Quebec went through a tragedy on that day and sending love and thoughts to all of those affected.

Carl Girouard of Ste-Thérèse, Que., was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after the attack and is currently awaiting trial.

Click to play video: '‘Night of horror:’ 2 dead, 5 injured in Quebec City sword attack' ‘Night of horror:’ 2 dead, 5 injured in Quebec City sword attack
© 2021 The Canadian Press
