N.B. RCMP recover body in submerged vehicle driven off ferry

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP’s underwater recovery team has recovered a body in a submerged vehicle, after searching for a car that went off the Gondola Point Ferry around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston said the fire department responded and put a boat onto the water immediately. He said the underwater recovery team joined the search later Sunday morning.

Read more: Collision at Gondola Point Ferry terminal interrupts service

The ferry, which links Quispamsis, N.B. with Kingston Peninsula was not operational at the time of the incident.

The process to identify the person is underway, and the investigation is ongoing.