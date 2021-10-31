Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. RCMP recover body in submerged vehicle driven off ferry

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 3:26 pm
New Brunswick RCMP are searching the water after a vehicle drove off the Gondola Point Ferry Saturday night. View image in full screen
New Brunswick RCMP are searching the water after a vehicle drove off the Gondola Point Ferry Saturday night. Submitted

New Brunswick RCMP’s underwater recovery team has recovered a body in a submerged vehicle, after searching for a car that went off the Gondola Point Ferry around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston said the fire department responded and put a boat onto the water immediately. He said the underwater recovery team joined the search later Sunday morning.

Read more: Collision at Gondola Point Ferry terminal interrupts service

The ferry, which links Quispamsis, N.B. with Kingston Peninsula was not operational at the time of the incident.

The process to identify the person is underway, and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagNew Brunswick tagFire Department tagQuispamsis tagincident tagUnderwater Rescue tagGondola Point Ferry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers