The Pas Mounties ask for help in finding missing 11-year-old girl

Mounties in The Pas are asking for help tracking down a missing girl.

11-year-old Lyssa Young was last seen leaving The Northern View Lodge in The Pas at approximately 3:00 p.m. Friday.

RCMP say she may be in The Pas, Opaskwayak Cree Nation, or Easterville areas.

Lyssa is described as approximately 5′ tall and 130 lbs with dark brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200.