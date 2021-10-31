Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

The Pas Mounties ask for help in finding missing 11-year-old girl

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 12:33 pm
RCMP say 11-year-old Lyssa Young was last seen leaving The Northern View Lodge in The Pas at approximately 3:00 p.m. Friday. View image in full screen
RCMP say 11-year-old Lyssa Young was last seen leaving The Northern View Lodge in The Pas at approximately 3:00 p.m. Friday. Handout / Manitoba RCMP

Mounties in The Pas are asking for help tracking down a missing girl.

11-year-old Lyssa Young was last seen leaving The Northern View Lodge in The Pas at approximately 3:00 p.m. Friday.

RCMP say she may be in The Pas, Opaskwayak Cree Nation, or Easterville areas.

Read more: Missing 65-year-old man from Winnipeg found, police say

Lyssa is described as approximately 5′ tall and 130 lbs with dark brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagmissing person tagMounties tagMissing Girl tagNorthern Manitoba tagThe Pas tagOpaskwayak Cree Nation tagEasterville tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers