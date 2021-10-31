Menu

Canada

Man in his 70s dead after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 9:33 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man in his 70s has died after he was hit by vehicle in Scarborough Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the area of Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East for reports of a pedestrian struck at around 6:45 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are not known at this time.

