Police investigating woman’s death in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the northeast community of Pineridge on Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to 100 block of Pinehill Road just before 9 a.m. for reports that someone had died.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her 50’s and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a suspect but did not provide details on their connection to the victim.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.