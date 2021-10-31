Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating woman’s death in northeast Calgary

By Michael King Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 7:18 am
Calgary police are investigating after a woman in her 50's was found dead in the community of Pineridge on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating after a woman in her 50's was found dead in the community of Pineridge on Saturday morning. Global News

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the northeast community of Pineridge on Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to 100 block of Pinehill Road just before 9 a.m. for reports that someone had died.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her 50’s and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a suspect but did not provide details on their connection to the victim.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police tagCalgary Death tagCalgary Pineridge tagpineridge death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers