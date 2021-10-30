Menu

Politics

China’s Xi Jinping calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines

By The Beijing Newsroom, Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Posted October 30, 2021 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: China backs CoronaVac vaccine, says it’s safe and effective' Coronavirus: China backs CoronaVac vaccine, says it’s safe and effective
WATCH: Coronavirus: China backs CoronaVac vaccine, says it's safe and effective – Nov 18, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization’s emergency use list, according to a transcript of his remarks published by the official Xinhua news agency.

Speaking to the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome via video link, Xi said China had provided more than 1.6 billion COVID shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations to cooperate on manufacturing doses.

Read more: WHO asks Western countries to recognize China’s COVID-19 vaccines

“China is willing to work with all parties to improve the accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries,” Xi said.

Xi reiterated China’s support of the World Trade Organization (WTO) making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, and he called for vaccine companies to be encouraged to transfer technology to developing countries.

Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and one from Sinopharm, have been included in the WHO’s emergency use list.

Click to play video: 'Concerns over Canada’s reliance on China-made COVID-19 vaccine' Concerns over Canada’s reliance on China-made COVID-19 vaccine
Concerns over Canada’s reliance on China-made COVID-19 vaccine – Aug 22, 2020

Xi also called for policies to maintain global economic and financial stability, saying China will strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and maintain policy continuity, stability and sustainability.

“Major economies should adopt responsible macroeconomic policies to avoid negative spillover effects to developing countries and maintain the steady operation of the international economic and financial system,” he said.

Xi reiterated that China would work to hit a carbon emissions peak by 2030, with the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2060.

© 2021 Reuters
