Crime

One injured, one arrested after gunfire breaks out in Surrey

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 5:37 pm
RCMP say a shooting in Surrey Friday left one person with non-life threatening injuries. View image in full screen
RCMP say a shooting in Surrey Friday left one person with non-life threatening injuries. File / Global News

One man was taken to hospital after gunfire erupted in Surrey Friday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP says officers were called to the area of 111 Avenue and 136 Street around 1 p.m.

The victim suffered what police believe were non-life threatening injuries.

One male suspect was arrested.

Mounties said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and that the suspect and victim knew one another.

