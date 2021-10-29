One injured, one arrested after gunfire breaks out in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

One man was taken to hospital after gunfire erupted in Surrey Friday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP says officers were called to the area of 111 Avenue and 136 Street around 1 p.m.

The victim suffered what police believe were non-life threatening injuries.

One male suspect was arrested.

Mounties said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and that the suspect and victim knew one another.

1:58 Homicide investigators dealing with shooting in Surrey Homicide investigators dealing with shooting in Surrey – Oct 6, 2021