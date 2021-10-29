Dartmouth hotel will soon be home to 65 people in need of supportive housing

Send this page to someone via email

A former Dartmouth hotel is in the midst of being converted into supportive housing for up to 65 people.

“What you want is folks to be housed and stay housed, and there’s a percentage of the population that will not be successful unless they have wraparound services and those services dedicated to a place like this,” said Jim Graham, the executive director of the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia [AHANS].

Read more: Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives advance three bills to address housing crisis

AHANS and the North End Community Health Centre have purchased the former Travelodge in Dartmouth through a multi-million-dollar investment from the federal and provincial governments.

Story continues below advertisement

Part of that investment is being made through the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative that Ottawa launched during the pandemic in response to the housing crisis.

AHANS and the NECHC are converting the former hotel rooms into supportive housing that aims to provide people who are currently unhoused with the resources they need.

“Mental health counsellors, registered nurses, occupational therapists, addictions counsellors — those kinds of clinical services that work with individuals where they are, in the space that they are, to help them navigate forward,” Graham said.

View image in full screen A multi-million dollar investment from the federal and provincial governments is being used to convert a hotel into permanent housing.

The provincial community services minister says some of the $3.5 million dollar investment from the province will be used to ensure the property is appropriate for long-term residency.

“There will be some renovations that we will want to do to ensure that we can accommodate everyone and provide sort of that permanent housing feeling,” Karla MacFarlane said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Researcher says Halifax modular units require social supports for residents

MacFarlane says while there is no fixed date for when the doors will open, work is steadily happening behind the scenes to make the conversion happen as quickly as possible.

“We all are very hyper-aware that the snow is about to fall, so I can tell you that we truly are working 24/7,” she said.

Graham calls the project a “game-changer” and considers the increased government investment into affordable housing a “silver lining” of the pandemic.

“I think one of the positive outcomes was finally a much fuller and deeper understanding of what it means to be unhoused,” Graham said.

“The difference between being unhoused and housed [is] the difference with support. And without support, I think that’s an outcome [that was] kind of unanticipated through COVID.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 Halifax Board of Police Commissioners wants more answers on violent August protest Halifax Board of Police Commissioners wants more answers on violent August protest – Oct 18, 2021