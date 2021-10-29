Compromised steam line prompts road closures, evacuations in downtown London

Send this page to someone via email

London police closed off several streets and intersections and evacuated several buildings in the downtown core Friday following an incident involving what fire officials say was a compromised steam line.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the 200-block of York Street near Clarence Street around 2 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident which involved a large steam line underneath the surface of the sidewalk, according to fire officials.

Police closed the intersections of Wellington Street at York Street, and Dundas Street at Clarence Street to traffic in all directions as a result of the incident. The intersections remained closed as of 3 p.m.

The intersection of Horton and Wellington streets, located just south of the CN Rail tracks, was also closed to pedestrian traffic for reasons that weren’t immediately stated.

Fire crews on scene of a large steam line that has been compromised on York St and Clarence. Evacuation as a precaution in area, ⁦⁦roads closed in area. ⁦@LTCLdnOnt⁩ busses staged at Wellington and York as temporary shelter. ⁦@lpsmediaoffice⁩ #ldnont pic.twitter.com/lmXKXMLMCZ — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 29, 2021

Several buildings in the area were also evacuated as a precaution, the fire department said.

Among them were Citi Plaza and the Central branch of the London Public Library, according to a tweet from Chris dela Torre, a host with CBC London, who noted the public broadcaster’s newsroom had also been evacuated.

A tweet from the London Fire Department stated that London Transit buses had been staged at the intersection of Wellington and York streets to serve as temporary shelter space.

Officials with the London Fire Department and London Police Service are scheduled to provide an update to the media at 3:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.