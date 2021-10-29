Menu

News

Serious crash closes Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 3:01 pm
Vehicles are seen stopped in heavy snow at the top of Larson Hill on the Coquihalla Highway. View image in full screen
Vehicles are seen stopped in heavy snow at the top of Larson Hill on the Coquihalla Highway. Courtesy Judy Van Leeuwen

Transportation officials closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions between Hope and Merritt on Friday due to a serious crash.

DriveBC said an assessment was underway, and that motorists should expect major delays.

Read more: Wintry conditions to hit Coquihalla, Trans-Canada highways

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to a crash involving three vehicles, including a semi-trailer, shortly before 11 a.m.

Several ground paramedics were on scene with police, it said, and an air ambulance was deployed. Early reports suggested three patients, BCEHS said.

The crash was reported between exits 256 and 202 on the highway. Travellers on social media reported the collision as just north of Larson Hill, about 35 kilometres south of Merritt.

Images captured by traffic cameras showed significant snow accumulation at higher elevations on the highway.

Drivers are urged to avoid Highway 5, and use Highway 1 or Highway 3 as an alternate route.

Motorists can also check DriveBC for updates.

 

 

