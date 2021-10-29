Menu

World

Convoy belonging to Canadian mining firm Iamgold attacked in Burkina Faso: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 29, 2021 1:02 pm
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint, in West Point, N.Y. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mike Groll. View image in full screen
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint, in West Point, N.Y. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mike Groll. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mike Groll

Several people are missing after a convoy belonging to Canadian mining company Iamgold was attacked in northern Burkina Faso on Friday, two security sources said.

The vehicles carrying Iamgold employees came under attack on the road between Dori and Essakane, where the company has its biggest operating mine. Another Iamgold convoy was attacked on its way to Essakane in September, wounding one police officer and causing the company to temporarily suspend convoys.

Islamist militants carry out frequent raids in the area, which lies near the borders with Mali and Niger.

Read more: At least 132 civilians killed in attack in Burkina Faso, officials say

One security source told Reuters that four employees were missing following the attack. A second source said that some people in the convoy could not be reached, and that no deaths had been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the mine declined to comment and said Iamgold would issue a statement later. Iamgold representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Essakane mine produced 364,000 ounces of gold in 2020, more than half the miner’s overall production.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Additional reporting by Helen Reid; Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

© 2021 Reuters
