Poppy campaign kicks off in Manitoba with presentation to Lt.-Gov. Filmon

Send this page to someone via email

Poppy season is back in Manitoba.

The Royal Canadian Legion presented Manitoba Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon with the first poppy of this year’s fundraising campaign on Friday morning at Government House.

The poppy campaign begins annually on the last Friday of October, before millions of poppies are distributed countrywide in recognition of Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.

The flowers are intended to honour more than 117,000 Canadian soldiers who have died serving their country.

“Wearing the poppy demonstrates our understanding of Canada’s national debt of gratitude owed to all veterans,” Filmon said.

“It (is) my honour to accept and wear the campaign’s first poppy, and I invite all Manitobans to join me in remembrance of the bravery and sacrifice of the countless men and women who paid the ultimate price to defend the values and freedoms we enjoy as Canadians.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:55 Manitoba poppy blanket honours veterans Manitoba poppy blanket honours veterans – Nov 5, 2020