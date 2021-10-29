Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Poppy campaign kicks off in Manitoba with presentation to Lt.-Gov. Filmon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Governor General Mary Simon receives symbolic first poppy of National Poppy Campaign' Governor General Mary Simon receives symbolic first poppy of National Poppy Campaign
The Royal Canadian Legion's annual poppy campaign is underway for 2021.

Poppy season is back in Manitoba.

The Royal Canadian Legion presented Manitoba Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon with the first poppy of this year’s fundraising campaign on Friday morning at Government House.

The poppy campaign begins annually on the last Friday of October, before millions of poppies are distributed countrywide in recognition of Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.

Read more: ‘It means so much’ — Families thankful for painted poppy rocks for Remembrance Day in Winnipeg

The flowers are intended to honour more than 117,000 Canadian soldiers who have died serving their country.

“Wearing the poppy demonstrates our understanding of Canada’s national debt of gratitude owed to all veterans,” Filmon said.

“It (is) my honour to accept and wear the campaign’s first poppy, and I invite all Manitobans to join me in remembrance of the bravery and sacrifice of the countless men and women who paid the ultimate price to defend the values and freedoms we enjoy as Canadians.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba poppy blanket honours veterans' Manitoba poppy blanket honours veterans
Manitoba poppy blanket honours veterans – Nov 5, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Remembrance Day tagRoyal Canadian Legion tagPoppies tagLegion tagPoppy Campaign tagJanice Filmon tagNov. 11 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers