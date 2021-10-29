Menu

Health

COVID-19 cases in Quebec back over 500 mark, another death reported

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 11:27 am
Click to play video: 'Why Quebec parents are on the fence over COVID-19 vaccination for kids' Why Quebec parents are on the fence over COVID-19 vaccination for kids
It's not a question of 'if' but rather 'when' for Health Canada to give the green light to a COVID-19 vaccine for children. Last week, Pfizer asked the department to approve its vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old. As Olivia O'Malley reports, the news has mixed reaction from Quebec parents.

Quebec is reporting 511 new infections of COVID-19 on Friday and one additional death.

Over the last seven days the province has averaged 430 new cases a day.

Read more: Quebec court hears stay request on mandatory vaccination for health-care workers

Pandemic-related hospitalizations were decreased by four in the last 24 hours with a total of 250 patients. Of those, 68 were in intensive care.

Quebec’s immunization program continues, with 13,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last day. So far more than 13,2 million doses have been given in the province.

Read more: Quebec reports 5 more deaths, 478 new COVID-19 cases

Story continues below advertisement

 

Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of people infected by the virus stands at 424,802, with 409,269  recoveries. To date, 11,491 Quebecers have died of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the province reported 478 new cases and five deaths. It marked the second day in a row with 478 new cases.

Click to play video: 'Quebec is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, but dancing still off limits in clubs' Quebec is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, but dancing still off limits in clubs
Quebec is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, but dancing still off limits in clubs
