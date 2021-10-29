COVID-19 cases in Quebec back over 500 mark, another death reported

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 511 new infections of COVID-19 on Friday and one additional death.

Over the last seven days the province has averaged 430 new cases a day.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations were decreased by four in the last 24 hours with a total of 250 patients. Of those, 68 were in intensive care.

Quebec’s immunization program continues, with 13,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last day. So far more than 13,2 million doses have been given in the province.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of people infected by the virus stands at 424,802, with 409,269 recoveries. To date, 11,491 Quebecers have died of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the province reported 478 new cases and five deaths. It marked the second day in a row with 478 new cases.

