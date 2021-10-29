Menu

Money

Brookfield Infrastructure completes acquisition of Inter Pipeline; IPL to be delisted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2021 12:02 am
Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. is shown in an undated handout photo. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. says it has completed the acquisition of Inter Pipeline Ltd. The transaction was approved near unanimously by Inter Pipeline shareholders and received final approval from an Alberta court.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. says it has completed the acquisition of Inter Pipeline Ltd.

The transaction was approved near unanimously by Inter Pipeline shareholders and received final approval from an Alberta court.

Shareholders other than Brookfield Infrastructure had until Tuesday afternoon to receive $20 in cash, one-quarter of a Brookfield share or a combination of the two.

Cash was the selection option for holders of 68.7 million Inter Pipeline shares while Brookfield shares were chosen by the holders of 32.4 million shares.

Inter Pipeline shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the end of Monday trading.

Brian Baker was appointed interim CEO following the resignation of Christian Bayle.

