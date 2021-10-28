Menu

Canada

Woman, 18, identified as victim of fatal crash with transport truck north of Aylmer, Ont.

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted October 28, 2021 5:53 pm
Mya Klassen, 18. View image in full screen
Mya Klassen, 18. Credit: H. A. Kebbel Funeral Home

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County have identified the victim of a fatal head-on collision early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene along Imperial Road in Malahide Township around 5:19 a.m. Wednesday for a collision involving a motor vehicle and a transport truck, police said.

Investigators have determined the truck had been travelling north and the other vehicle south at the time of the head-on crash.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified by police as Mya Klassen, 18. The driver of the truck was not physically hurt, police said.

Few other details have been made public, but police say they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Klassen was born in St. Thomas, Ont., and was a student at Western University, according to an online obituary for the 18-year-old.

“Her dream was to work with troubled youth. She loved with a full heart,” Klassen’s obituary reads.

A visitation will be held in Aylmer, Ont., on Friday evening at H. A. Kebbel Funeral Home, with a funeral service the following morning at Evangelical Mennonite Mission Church, according to the obituary.

“Donations to the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital – Mental Health would be appreciated.”

