Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Londoners gearing up for COVID-safe Halloween with tick-or-treating, Squid Game costumes a go

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 6:50 pm
A halloween pumpkin wears a mask in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday, October 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
A halloween pumpkin wears a mask in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday, October 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.

After a year of cancellations, ghosts and ghouls, witches and superheroes alike will be hitting the streets of London Ont., this Sunday night.

As little critters go on their candy quest there are a few things health officials want people to keep in mind this Halloween.

To ensure people have a COVID-safe Hallows’ Eve, the Middlesex London Health Unit is recommending people stay outdoors as much as possible while celebrating.

Associate medical officer of health, Dr. Alex Summers urges people who are not feeling well to stay home and not hand out candy.

“Make sure masks are worn and avoid crowding and don’t shout too much if you’re in a crowd,” Summers said of those who do go out.

Read more: Looking for a fright? Here’s the 2021 Halloween map for the London, Ont. area

Story continues below advertisement

London Mayor Ed Holder also had some recommendations for people looking to celebrate Halloween this year, reminding drivers to be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters but also to have fun.

“We are in a much better place than we were last year and that is something we should absolutely recognize and celebrate,” Holder said.

Click to play video: 'Ultimate guide to last minute Halloween costumes' Ultimate guide to last minute Halloween costumes
Ultimate guide to last minute Halloween costumes

Rose McCulloch from McCulloch’s Costumes said while a lot of celebrations last year were cancelled, this year things are picking up.

“Every day we are getting busier and busier,” she said.

McCulloch said they are seeing a mix of families wanting to dress alike and college students wanting the newest thing.

The store usually orders most costumes months in advance but, McCulloch said they were caught off guard with the popularity of Squid Game premiering only a few weeks ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“In March there was no such thing as Squid Game, no one had even heard of it so I scrambled and I have a shipment of masks coming in later today,” McCulloch said.

Click to play video: 'Montreal depanneur says candy featured in ‘Squid Game’ is flying off the shelves' Montreal depanneur says candy featured in ‘Squid Game’ is flying off the shelves
Montreal depanneur says candy featured in ‘Squid Game’ is flying off the shelves – Oct 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagLondon tagLondon Ontario tagHalloween tagLdnont tagTrick or Treat tagCOVID-19 Halloween tagHalloween COVID-19 tagHalloween London tagHappy Halloween tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers