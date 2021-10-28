Manitoba reports 116 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Another four Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and health officials say 116 additional people have fallen ill with the virus.

The latest cases reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Thursday bring the number of active infections in Manitoba to 1,153.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate fell half a percentage point to 3.8 per cent, according to the site.

The site shows Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll up four from Wednesday to 1,244.

According to data on the site, 67 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, 11 were partially vaccinated and 38 were fully vaccinated.

Manitoba has now reported 63,212 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the province says 82 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, down one from Wednesday, and 24 patients in intensive care units, up to two from the day before.

Health data shows 3,656 tests for COVID-19 were performed Wednesday.

Manitoba reported 130 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths linked to the virus Wednesday.

