Selkirk man wins $1 million on lotto ticket

A Selkirk man is Manitoba’s latest millionaire after hitting it big on Lotto 6-49.

David Turnbull, who bought his winning ticket at the Red River Co-op in Oakbank, won a cool $1 million, joining 10 other Manitobans who have taken home $1 million or more from lotteries in 2021.

Turnbull said he was shocked when he saw the result after checking the ticket on his lotto app.

“I tried to stay as calm as I could, but I was thinking, ‘what the heck do I do now?’

“It was really hard to believe. It’s a million dollars!”

Turnbull said he plans to use the money toward his retirement.

