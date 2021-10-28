Menu

Money

Selkirk man wins $1 million on lotto ticket

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 12:44 pm
Lottery winner David Turnbull. View image in full screen
Lottery winner David Turnbull. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A Selkirk man is Manitoba’s latest millionaire after hitting it big on Lotto 6-49.

David Turnbull, who bought his winning ticket at the Red River Co-op in Oakbank, won a cool $1 million, joining 10 other Manitobans who have taken home $1 million or more from lotteries in 2021.

Turnbull said he was shocked when he saw the result after checking the ticket on his lotto app.

Read more: Winnipeg man wins $1 million on convenience store lotto ticket

“I tried to stay as calm as I could, but I was thinking, ‘what the heck do I do now?’

“It was really hard to believe. It’s a million dollars!”

Turnbull said he plans to use the money toward his retirement.

