Canada

MPPs vote unanimously to condemn Randy Hillier’s COVID-19 posts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2021 12:03 pm
MPPs voted to disassociate themselves from Hillier's conduct, and called on him to desist from further actions they determined to be both 'inappropriate and unbecoming.'. View image in full screen
MPPs voted to disassociate themselves from Hillier's conduct, and called on him to desist from further actions they determined to be both 'inappropriate and unbecoming.'. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – Ontario’s legislature has unanimously called on independent MPP Randy Hillier to apologize for “a string of disreputable conduct” in the context of COVID-19.

Hillier, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, has frequently posted to social media COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.

Recently he posted an array of photos of people who had died, suggesting without evidence they died due to COVID-19 vaccination.

Family members of some of those people told various media outlets that they were angered by post, and denied Hillier’s allegations.

Hillier, who was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus before the pandemic, has called on police to investigate the deaths.

A motion unanimously adopted by members of the legislature says the house dissociates itself from Hillier’s conduct, calls on him to apologize and to “desist from further conduct that is inappropriate and unbecoming” of a member of the legislature.

This comes just days after two MPPs sent complaints in to the legislature’s integrity commissioner, calling for an investigation in Hillier’s recent social media posts.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
