Canada

Ratified deal to send Belleville Shorelines Casino workers back to work

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 8:46 am
A worker's strike ended Tuesday after Unifor negotiated a 13 per cent wage increase over the next three years for Shorelines Casino workers in Belleville. View image in full screen
A worker's strike ended Tuesday after Unifor negotiated a 13 per cent wage increase over the next three years for Shorelines Casino workers in Belleville. CKWS TV

A strike is over at the Shorelines Casino in Belleville following a ratification vote on a tentative agreement.

More than 90 unionized casino workers took part in the vote Tuesday.

Workers went on strike Friday over a wage dispute.

Read more: Shorelines Casino workers reach tentative agreement in Belleville, Ont.

According to the union representing the workers, 92 per cent of members voted to accept the first contract.

Unifor says that under the new deal, the average wage will increase by 13 per cent over the next three years, with some classifications receiving a 24 per cent bump.

The workers will also see the amount they pay for benefits reduced by half.

