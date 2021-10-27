Saskatoon Tribal Council launching online campaign to take action on reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

Reconciliation is not just one day a year. That is the message Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is trying to promote.

The Canadian government passed legislation in June to make a federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which took place for the first time on Sept. 30.

On Wednesday, the representative body for seven First Nations in Saskatchewan announced its social media campaign asking people to continue creating awareness and action by using the hashtag #ActOnReconciliation.

“#ActOnReconciliation – is an opportunity for deeper discussions and education to support the new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and residential school survivors,” read a STC statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the discovery of thousands of unmarked graves at the sites of residential schools, Canadians have had to face the dark truth of our shared colonial past and the devastating legacy of residential schools.

“An essential aspect of healing our communities means that Canadians acknowledge the truth of what took place and recognize that #EveryChildMatters.”

The campaign invites people to take action on reconciliation by doing the following:

Wear orange on the last Friday of every month. Take pictures or create videos. Share how they’ll take action on reconciliation. Post their content on social media using #ActOnReconciliation. Invite others to do the same. Help create a #ActOnReconciliation movement. Repeat monthly until Sept. 30, 2022.

“Sharing how we are going to take action going forward to make reconciliation happen is the way through the dark history of residential schools to heal our intergenerational trauma and improve the quality of life for our people,” STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said in a press release.

“It is by coming together united in a common cause, such as the movement #ActOnReconciliation, that we build community and strengthen relationships to move forward in a good way.”

1:49 Ice Wolves cap off Truth and Reconciliation Day in La Ronge Ice Wolves cap off Truth and Reconciliation Day in La Ronge – Oct 2, 2021

This past Sept. 30 marked the first Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan. The provincial government proclaimed the day as one to honour the lost children, survivors and those affected by Canada’s residential school system.

Story continues below advertisement

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.