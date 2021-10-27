Menu

Canada

Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 12:59 pm
File photo - police tape. View image in full screen
File photo - police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Peel Regional Police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Westminster Place and Willowbank Trail, near Tomken and Burnhamthorpe roads, at around noon.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was pinned underneath.

Paramedics said the woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police did not reveal the woman’s age. It is also unclear if the driver remained on scene.

