Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Westminster Place and Willowbank Trail, near Tomken and Burnhamthorpe roads, at around noon.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was pinned underneath.

Paramedics said the woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police did not reveal the woman’s age. It is also unclear if the driver remained on scene.

