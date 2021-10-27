Winter clothing drive underway in Edmonton for city’s most vulnerable

Send this page to someone via email

While many don’t like to admit it, winter is on the way in Edmonton and two local organizations are gearing up to help those in need.

A two-day winter clothing drive is being held Wednesday and Thursday by the Bissell Centre and the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.

Warm winter items are being collected for people experiencing homelessness in Edmonton.

The extreme cold temperatures over the winter months can lead to frostbite, hypothermia and even death for those who are not properly prepared for the elements.

Vulnerable populations in Edmonton are most at risk of being affected by the extreme conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

All items collected over the next two days will be given to Bissell Centre participants. Warm jackets are in particularly high demand.

“We’re so grateful to Bent Arrow, not only for spearheading this clothing drive for community members, but also for our continued partnership,” Bissell Centre CEO Gary St. Amand said.

“Traditional teachings and medicines are vital to the health of the community we serve, and it’s been an honour to learn from and also work together in this space.”

“Warmth is the first layer of shelter for all humankind. And humankind is all related. Caring is the first layer of love. So show your love for your fellow humans and bring in a coat for your relation,” said Cheryl Whiskeyjack, executive director of Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.

On Wednesday and Thursday, winter clothing donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at either Bissell Centre — located at 10530 – 96 St. — or Bent Arrow — located at 11648 – 85 St.

— More to come…