Item containing radioactive material stolen from vehicle: London, Ont. police

The London Police Service has issued a public safety warning after an item containing radioactive material was stolen from a vehicle earlier this month.

Police say a citizen contacted them Oct. 19 to report that items were stolen from his vehicle on Dundas Street, between Adelaide and Lyle streets, overnight.

Among the items stolen was a Troxler 3430, a moisture density gauge.

Police say the service was contacted by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission on Tuesday and that officials warned police that the device contains a radioactive material, though it is “considered to be low-risk and unlikely to be dangerous.”

According to police, the commission added that “although it is very unlikely that anyone would be permanently injured by the amount of radioactive material contained in the stolen property, unshielded radioactive material could temporarily injure someone who handles or who is in contact with it, or who is close to it for several weeks.”

If anyone has information about the theft, or if they locate the device, police ask them to contact the service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

PUBLIC SAFETY WARNING – LONDON, ON (October 27, 2021) – Police are investigating the theft of a“Troxler 3430” moisture density gauge. Read more: https://t.co/2mmthHZkJw #ldnont pic.twitter.com/bOKMJVxaIO — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) October 27, 2021