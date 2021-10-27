Guelph city council approves nearly $1.3 million in funding for 40 supportive housing units

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph city council has agreed to spend almost $1.3 million on a pair of supportive housing projects that will see 40 units open up for vulnerable residents.

The Guelph Drop-In Centre is receiving $884,000 for Grace Gardens, which will help create 32 supportive housing units at the old Parkview Motel at 721 Woolwich St.

That project has already received funding from the County of Wellington and is seeking more funding under the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Rapid Housing Initiative to fully pay for the remainder of the project’s building costs.

The new facility, called Grace Gardens in recognition of donor Grace Frank, would act as permanent supportive housing for homeless individuals and would provide on-site staff, supports and more stability for those staying there.

Council also approved $383,646 in funding for a youth-focused housing program by Wyndham House at 51 Bellevue St. It will create eight new units and has already received funding through other County of Wellington programs.

Originally, there were four applications submitted, totalling $3.4 million in funding.

They were all reviewed by the county and the city, and while Wyndham House and Grace Gardens made the cut, the two others are “great projects for consideration” in the future, according to a report sent to city council.

The city has funded the two projects through its Affordable Housing Reserve, which sees $500,000 added every year. About $1.36 million is left in the reserve, meant for housing projects submissions next year.

