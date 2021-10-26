Menu

News

Regulator orders steep hike in Manitoba natural gas rates, cites tight market

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 9:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Natural gas rates rising in Manitoba' Natural gas rates rising in Manitoba
Manitobans will be paying significantly more for natural gas starting next month.

The Public Utilities Board has approved a rate hike for Crown-owned Centra Gas, which will take effect Nov. 1 and be reviewed again for February.

The board is allowing an increase in the primary gas rate to 19 cents a cubic metre from 13, and says the impact on an annual bill will be 17 per cent – or $124 a year – for the average residential customer.

READ MORE: Natural gas price hikes will fuel inflation and hit low-income Canadians the hardest

The change does not affect people who have fixed-price contracts with Centra Gas or third parties.

The regulator says this is the biggest increase in many years and Centra Gas should continue to work with customers who might struggle to pay their bills.

The board says the rate hike reflects rising market prices for natural gas, driven in part by the impact of Hurricane Ida.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
