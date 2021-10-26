Guelph police asking for help in locating missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who has been missing for almost two days.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said 61-year-old Robert Hill left his home in the area of Victoria and Woodlawn roads to get food at about 8 p.m. on Sunday.

He has not been heard from since but police said his last known location was in the south end of Guelph shortly after leaving his home.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans and driving a black Dodge Ram with licence plate AX 52953.

Anyone with information about Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7177.

