Politics

Federal Court rejects Manitoba’s argument against carbon price backstop

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 12:04 pm
Manitoba Legislative Building Golden Boy View image in full screen
Manitoba has lost court battle against the federal government's carbon tax. John Woods / The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government has lost a court battle against the federal government’s price on carbon.

A Federal Court judge has rejected Manitoba’s claim that Ottawa did not act properly in imposing a minimum price on carbon because Manitoba was planning its own lower price.

Read more: Manitoba premier vows to carry on court challenge against federal carbon tax

Justice Richard Mosley says the federal government’s actions were consistent with the purpose of the greenhouse gas reduction law and with ensuring that emissions pricing is applied broadly in Canada.

Click to play video: '‘We are clearly not yet’: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister explains why they’re not part of climate deal' ‘We are clearly not yet’: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister explains why they’re not part of climate deal
‘We are clearly not yet’: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister explains why they’re not part of climate deal – Dec 9, 2016

The judge also says Manitoba was wrong in stating that its plan to reduce emissions was as effective as the federal plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Climate change a likely ballot issue for Manitobans this federal election, pollster says

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in March that Ottawa has the right to impose carbon pricing on provinces, but Manitoba persisted with its case by arguing it had an effective carbon reduction plan.

Former Manitoba premier Brian Pallister planned to have a flat $25 per tonne price on carbon, unlike the escalating federal one, but withdrew the plan when Ottawa imposed its own.

Click to play video: 'Climate change is about the rate of change, says expert' Climate change is about the rate of change, says expert
Climate change is about the rate of change, says expert – Aug 9, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
