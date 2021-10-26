Menu

Health

Sliced mushrooms sold in Ontario, Quebec recalled over possible Listeria contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 12:19 am
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall has been issued by Carleton Mushroom for the mushrooms, which were prepared for Metro Brands.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall has been issued by Carleton Mushroom for the mushrooms, which were prepared for Metro Brands. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

A possible Listeria contamination has prompted the recall of sliced white mushrooms sold in Ontario and Quebec and possibly other provinces or territories.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall has been issued by Carleton Mushroom for the mushrooms, which were prepared for Metro Brands.

The product was sold in 227-gram packages with a best before date of Oct. 25, 2021.

Read more: Raw onions recalled in Quebec and Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination

Customers are being told to either throw the mushrooms out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled and symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

