North Okanagan elementary schools hit with anti-mask vandalism

Several North Okanagan elementary schools were targeted by anti-mask vandalism this weekend in an act that the district superintendent said “hurt” students and teachers alike.

Written in large black letters were the words, “Masking Kids is child abuse. Rise up.” Nobody took credit for the vandalism, though the unmasked vandal was caught on CCTV that has been sent to the RCMP so they can identify the person involved.

“We’re grossly disappointed that someone decided to communicate in that manner,” Christine Perkins, superintendent and Chief Executive Officer of the Vernon School District, said.

“Negative graffiti is not acceptable especially on a school. Those are children’s safe places and they were arriving (at) school today to see that.”

Three schools were targeted in the spray-paint attack, Perkins said, though the number could be higher. Among those known is JW Inglis Elementary in Lumby. The others remain unnamed.

The suspect chose to air their concerns with public health orders in the wrong place, Perkins said, and that students, staff and teachers alike are “hurt” by the act.

“This is the building you love, work in every day, play in and you don’t need to see that kind of negative (messaging).”

Masking, she said, was otherwise smoothly implemented earlier this month after mounting public pressure and a rise in COVID-19 cases among children.

“We know there is a high level of concern among some parents, students, teachers and boards of education, especially in regions of B.C. where transmission rates are higher,” Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said at the time. “We are listening to the concerns of people and, on the advice of the provincial health officer, taking further action so that families, students and staff feel secure.”

Perkins said they’ve have had no issue in schools or on buses since the mandate was implemented.

“Of course, we have a few with exemptions, but that’s all par for the course,” she said, adding it will change when vaccination rates increase. “For now, we are wearing masks and that’s part of being a good member of society.”