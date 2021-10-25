Police investigate hit and run that injured pedestrian and dog in Caledon

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in injuries to a pedestrian and a dog in Caledon, Ont., on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred on St. Andrews Road, north of Charleston Sideroad and involved a vehicle travelling north.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the dog sustained critical injuries, according to police.

Officers said the vehicle involved didn’t stop at the scene. They described it as a silver or light grey sedan, and said there’d be damage to the car’s front end.

Caledon OPP are looking for help from the public to identify the driver and vehicle.

Anyone who may have been in the area or has dashcam footage of the area is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

