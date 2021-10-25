Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigate hit and run that injured pedestrian and dog in Caledon

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 11:10 am
The pedestrian was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the dog sustained critical injuries, according to police. View image in full screen
The pedestrian was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the dog sustained critical injuries, according to police. OPP

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in injuries to a pedestrian and a dog in Caledon, Ont., on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred on St. Andrews Road, north of Charleston Sideroad and involved a vehicle travelling north.

Read more: Driver arrested after flight from RIDE spot check in Caledon, Ont.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the dog sustained critical injuries, according to police.

Officers said the vehicle involved didn’t stop at the scene. They described it as a silver or light grey sedan, and said there’d be damage to the car’s front end.

Caledon OPP are looking for help from the public to identify the driver and vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have been in the area or has dashcam footage of the area is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash' Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash – May 22, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Caledon tagCaledon OPP tagCaledon news tagCaledon crash tagTown of Caledon tagCaledon hit-and-run tagpedestrian hit Caledon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers