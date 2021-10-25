Menu

Canada

Special weather statement issued for southern Ontario due to heavy rains

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 9:28 am
A mini-van splashes through a rain puddle during the morning commute in Elmsdale, N.S., on Thursday, October 1, 2015.
A mini-van splashes through a rain puddle during the morning commute in Elmsdale, N.S., on Thursday, October 1, 2015. The Canadian Press/Darren Pittman

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a good portion of southern Ontario, stretching from the London area all the way to Peterborough and Belleville.

The agency has also issued a rainfall warning for the southern tip of the province including Sarnia, Chatham and Windsor.

The special weather statement says those areas will see 15 to 30 millimetres of rain on Monday before it tapers off in the evening. Some areas could experience rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm.

The warning for the southern tip of the province says some areas could see 15 to 25 mm on Monday with total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm.

The rain is expected to taper off this afternoon in the Windsor-Sarnia-Chatham neck of the woods.

Environment Canada warns that some areas could see localized flooding and suggests clearing storm drains of leaves and debris, when safely possible, to prevent flooding.

The agency says the heavy rains are courtesy of a low-pressure system that is expected to travel northeast across a southern portion of the province on Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
