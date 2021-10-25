Menu

World

Sudanese officials detained by military in apparent coup, government says 

By Samy Magdy The Associated Press
Posted October 25, 2021 12:14 am
Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum to demand the government's transition to civilian rule in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum to demand the government's transition to civilian rule in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

Sudanese officials say military forces have detained at least five senior government officials on Monday, as the Sudanese Professionals’ Association has called on people to take to the street to counter an apparent military coup.

The association, Sudan’s main pro-democratic political group, also said there were internet and phone signal outages in the country. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The arrests comes after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian and military leaders. A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled autocratic former ruler Omar al-Bashir in mass protests. In recent days, both camps have taken to the street in demonstrations.

Read more: Sudan, rebel leaders sign peace deal aimed at ending decades-long civil wars



The officials said the detained include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the ruling Sovereign Counci, and Faisal Mohammed Saleh, a media adviser to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Ayman Khalid, governor of the state containing the capital, Khartoum, was also arrested, according to the official Facebook page of his office.

Click to play video: 'Sudan, rebel group sign agreement paving way for peace deal' Sudan, rebel group sign agreement paving way for peace deal
Sudan, rebel group sign agreement paving way for peace deal – Mar 28, 2021

The arrests have come as the U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman met with Sudanese military and civilian leaders Saturday and Sunday in efforts to resolve a growing dispute. Sudan’s Stat News website highlighted the meetings with military officials.

NetBlocks, a group which tracks disruptions across the internet, said Monday it had seen a “significant disruption” to both fixed-line and mobile internet connections across Sudan with multiple providers.



“Metrics corroborate user reports network disruptions appearing consistent with an internet shutdown,” the advocacy group said. “The disruption is likely to limit the free flow of information online and news coverage of incidents on the ground.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
