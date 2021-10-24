Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Marystown area in Newfoundland working hard to contain COVID-19 outbreak: mayor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2021 11:13 am
Mayor Brian Keating says there is "an anticipation of more positives as contact tracing is ongoing" in Marystown, NL. View image in full screen
Mayor Brian Keating says there is "an anticipation of more positives as contact tracing is ongoing" in Marystown, NL. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The mayor of a small town in Newfoundland says an outbreak of COVID-19 in his community and the surrounding area has resulted in 39 confirmed cases as of last night, with more expected to be confirmed later today.

Mayor Brian Keating says there is “an anticipation of more positives as contact tracing is ongoing” in Marystown and nearby communities located on the Burin Peninsula.

Read more: N.L. vaccine passports mandatory by Oct. 22, but churches can choose masking option

Keating says public health officials have informed municipal leaders that 974 people have been tested for the virus, and over 400 are booked for testing today in the town – which has a population of about 5,000 people.

During a briefing on Friday in St. John’s, provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said many of the initial cases occurred at Sacred Heart Academy in Marystown but the original source of the outbreak was under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The school has 460 students from kindergarten to Grade 7, and has been closed since Thursday due to the outbreak.

Keating says most of the community’s residents have been vaccinated, though people under 20 are still receiving their doses, and he’s hopeful this will help limit hospitalizations.

Click to play video: 'Feds to replace broad COVID-19 benefits with ‘targeted’ supports' Feds to replace broad COVID-19 benefits with ‘targeted’ supports
Feds to replace broad COVID-19 benefits with ‘targeted’ supports
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagDr. Janice Fitzgerald tagNL COVID-19 tagMarystown NL tagNL Covid tagMayor Brian Keating tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers