Inglewood Pump Track opens in Calgary for cyclists to enjoy

The Inglewood Pump Track officially opened in Calgary on Saturday.

The track, located at 7 Avenue and 20 Street S.E., includes two custom-designed asphalt tracks for different skill levels.

“Visitors are encouraged to arrive at the pump track using the scenic regional pathway system or to park at the nearby Inglewood Wildlands parking lot,” the city said.

The Inglewood Pump Track opened in Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

The Calgary Flames Foundation said the circuit uses “hand-designed hills to create an up and down pumping motion rather than pedalling.”

“As they navigate the track, users learn the basic skills of carrying momentum, balance and speed by using their arms and legs to pump their bike,” it said.

The track was built from a partnership between the Parks Foundation, the Calgary Flames Foundation, the Alberta government and the City of Calgary.

The city said the project was funded by the provincial Municipal Stimulus Program on the condition that the project be completed in 2021.