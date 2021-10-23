COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 5 deaths, 231 cases

Saskatchewan officials reported on Saturday that five more residents who tested for COVID-19 have died.
Those newly reported deaths bring the provincial death toll up to 817.
The province also reported 231 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Saskatoon reported 48 new cases and Regina reported 43.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 286 or 23.8 per 100,000 people.
The province has a total of 3,040 active cases.
There are 288 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 77 patients receiving intensive care. As of Saturday, seven patients have been transferred out of province.
Of the 288 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 207 were not fully vaccinated.
An additional 4,146 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered since the province’s last update on Friday.
