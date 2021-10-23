SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 5 deaths, 231 cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 5:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan planning to send 2 to 4 ICU patients daily to Ontario starting next week' Saskatchewan planning to send 2 to 4 ICU patients daily to Ontario starting next week
So far, six ICU patients have been transferred to Ontario hospitals and three more are scheduled to transfer between Friday and Sunday. 

Saskatchewan officials reported on Saturday that five more residents who tested for COVID-19 have died.

Read more: Federal government provides more details on Sask. military aid

Those newly reported deaths bring the provincial death toll up to 817.

The province also reported 231 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Read more: Saskatchewan health officials consider next stage of COVID-19 triage

Saskatoon reported 48 new cases and Regina reported 43.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 286 or 23.8 per 100,000 people.

The province has a total of 3,040 active cases.

Read more: Saskatchewan planning to send 2 to 4 ICU patients daily to Ontario starting next week

There are 288 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 77 patients receiving intensive care. As of Saturday, seven patients have been transferred out of province.

Of the 288 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 207 were not fully vaccinated.

An additional 4,146 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered since the province’s last update on Friday.

