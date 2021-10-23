Menu

Health

Russia marks record number of COVID-19 deaths for 5th straight day

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 23, 2021 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia approves first coronavirus vaccine, but scientists are skeptical' Russia approves first coronavirus vaccine, but scientists are skeptical
WATCH ABOVE: Russia approves first coronavirus vaccine, but scientists are skeptical – Aug 11, 2020

Russia reported 1,075 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, its fifth straight daily record, as the authorities prepare to shut workplaces countrywide and lock down the capital.

Read more: Russia surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time

A record 37,678 new cases were also reported. Despite developing one of the world’s first vaccines against COVID-19, Russia has vaccinated only about a third of its population, one of the lowest rates in Europe.

Click to play video: 'Brazil health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine over “serious” defect' Brazil health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine over “serious” defect
Brazil health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine over “serious” defect – Apr 27, 2021

President Vladimir Putin this week approved a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Oct. 28, with only essential shops such as pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

— Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Devitt

© 2021 Reuters
