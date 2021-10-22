SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Protest at Calgary mobile vaccine clinic has nurses on edge

By Radana Williams & Gil Tucker Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 9:26 pm
Nurses say they were scared when a protest broke out at an MRU mobile vaccine clinic Oct. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Nurses say they were scared when a protest broke out at an MRU mobile vaccine clinic Oct. 21, 2021.

Some Calgary nurses say they were scared when protesters disrupted a mobile vaccination clinic.

Calgary police had to be called to the clinic at Mount Royal University over the noon hour Thursday.

Nurse Afusat Kasumu said it started when a woman came into the clinic saying she wanted the shot for daughter and asking for the ingredients.

When Kasumu showed her a vaccine vial, the woman, who turned out to be a protester, began shouting at the medical team.

Read more: Alberta launches mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic for worksites and rural communities

“She was like, ‘Why are you doing this, shame on you.’ And I’m like, ‘You can just go out, this is our own territory. If you want to do anything then leave.’”

Fellow nurse Khenj Perez said she worried about what would happen.

“I was actually scared, because I was thinking, like, they’re going to hurt or throw something on the bus. Yeah, we had to call the police.”

Officers and campus security arrived at the scene and broke up the protest.

The Calgary Emergency Management Agency said it’s working closely with Calgary police and their partners to ensure that staff and citizens accessing our mobile vaccination stations feel safe.

A news release Friday said, “All of our partners respond quickly to protests that escalate. We are aware of the Mount Royal University incident and the Calgary Police Service’s quick response.

“This is a unique city service we are providing to respond to the pandemic, and as such we continually assess our protocols to ensure we are operating the best way we can.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta adds hospitals, health facilities to Critical Infrastructure Defence Act after protests' Alberta adds hospitals, health facilities to Critical Infrastructure Defence Act after protests
Alberta adds hospitals, health facilities to Critical Infrastructure Defence Act after protests – Sep 28, 2021
