Health

Quebec COVID-19 long-haulers call for treatment and support

By Raquel Fletcher Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 5:17 pm
Carrie Anna McGinn of Quebec City has been suffering from long Covid for almost a year, which she says has prevented her from being the mother she wants to be to her three year old daughter. View image in full screen
Carrie Anna McGinn of Quebec City has been suffering from long Covid for almost a year, which she says has prevented her from being the mother she wants to be to her three year old daughter. Courtesy: Carrie Anna McGinn

Patients in Quebec with lasting COVID-19 symptoms — also known as COVID long-haulers — are asking for help and treatment after months of living with symptoms of the virus that just won’t go away.

“It’s like living with batteries that are always at five per cent,” said Carrie Anna McGinn.

The Quebec City resident has been living with the symptoms of what’s known as long Covid since she first contracted the virus in December 2020. The once-active health-care professional and mother of a three-year-old daughter now finds it almost impossible to complete daily tasks.

“It feels like I’m wrapped in a lead blanket,” she said, adding the worst part is not having an answer when her daughter asks when she is going to get better.

McGinn has heart damage and other health conditions as a result of COVID-19.

“So it’s possible that I will never get better and that’s a hard thing to tell your three-year-old,” she said.

Early statistics from the U.K. show that about 10 per cent of COVID cases lead to long-term symptoms. For many COVID long-haulers, it could be years before they return to a state of health.

These patients, along with the COVID-STOP collective of doctors and scientists, are calling for the government to extend a treatment which is currently only available in the city of Sherbrooke.

“We realize everywhere, including in Quebec, that we (have) a lack of appropriate care because patients go from one doctor to another doctor without an appropriate response,” said Dr. Amir Khadir, a member of COVID-STOP and former Quebec MNA.

He said more doctors need to be trained.

“The project has been developed and submitted to the minister. What I would like to underline here is we can’t wait another year,” Khadir said.

For people who now face a permanent disability because of COVID-19, this collective said the government and health minister need to create supports to help them for the rest of their lives.

