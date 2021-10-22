Waterloo Region down to just 1 active COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 situation in the region continues to improve as Waterloo Public Health announced some lows for the year in a couple of categories on Friday.

The agency says the area is down to one active current outbreak at an unnamed construction site after others were declared over at Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School in Waterloo and Parkway Public School in Cambridge.

In addition, Waterloo Public Health says the region is down to 93 active COVID-19 cases, another low point for 2021.

The agency reported just eight new positive tests for the coronavirus, listing the total number of cases in the area to 19,970.

This drops the rolling seven-day average daily number of new cases down to 11.4.

Another 13 people have also been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 19,573.

And for the third straight day, there were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 302, including the three victims reported in October.

There are still nine people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 with three of those people in need of intensive care.

Waterloo Public Health says there have now been 888,456 vaccinations done in the area, which is just 698 more than it reported Thursday.

In addition, 439,996 area residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 531 more than were announced 24 hours earlier.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 492 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the 12th day in a row the count is less than 500. The provincial case total now stands at 596,772.

Of the 492 new cases recorded, the data showed 248 were unvaccinated people, 21 were partially vaccinated people, 167 were fully vaccinated people and for 56 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 64 cases were recorded in Toronto, 59 in Peel Region, 39 in Sudbury, 38 in Ottawa, 33 in York Region and 32 in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,839 as 12 more deaths were recorded, of which 11 occurred within the last month, and one death occurred more than a month ago, the Ministry of Health said.

